Korean-language dailies

-- Lack of hospital beds becomes reality, urgent to first assign ones to patients in serious condition (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- No hospital bed, patient on waiting list dies (Kookmin Daily)

-- 505 confirmed cases in single day, patient who fails to find hospital bed dies (Donga llbo)

-- Republic of Korea that couldn't offer hospital bed for father with breathing difficulty (Seoul Shinmun)

-- S. Korea, U.S. postpone combined military exercise initially set for early next month (Segye Times)

-- Confirmed cases in Daegu at 1,132, let's use 600 empty negative pressure isolation rooms across the nation (Chosun Ilbo)

-- 74-year-old patient waiting for hospital bed in Daegu dies (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Tragedy caused by lack of hospital beds, urgent to sort out patients in serious condition (Hankyoreh)

-- Churches to push ahead with weekend services, big churches' retrogression despite coronavirus outbreaks (Hankook Ilbo)

-- If landlords reduce rental fees, gov't would reduce 50 pct of reduction amount with tax (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- 505 more coronavirus cases, new cases surpass China (Korea Economic Daily)

