(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on Feb. 28)
Diplomatic incompetence
:Korea should do more to protect travelers abroad
Fears of the new coronavirus are regrettably spreading "Korea phobia" around the world. It is somewhat understandable for one country after another to restrict the entry of travelers from South Korea or place them under quarantine. But excessive and unilateral measures against those travelers are showing signs of turning into diplomatic disputes and deepening unnecessary fears about Koreans abroad.
More and more Koreans have been denied entry into other countries since South Korea raised its health alert to the highest level of "red" Sunday after the number of confirmed patients continued to surge in Daegu and Cheongdo in North Gyeongsang Province. The authorities here must be held accountable for their failure to contain COVID-19 in its initial stages.
Yet it is undesirable for many countries to overreact to the situation in Korea. Forty-three countries are reportedly enforcing an entry ban or restrictions on travelers arriving from Korea. Those countries have apparently adopted such steps to protect their nationals from the virus. However, the problem is that many of them have enforced the measures unilaterally without any prior notice or consultation with Seoul.
For example, Israel sent 170 Koreans back home, denying them entry into the country Saturday, without notifying Seoul of such a ban in advance. On Sunday, Mauritius, an Indian Ocean island nation, blocked the entry of 17 Korean newlywed couples and placed them in quarantine. Vietnam slapped an entry ban on Koreans, Tuesday, a day after 18 Koreans from Daegu were blocked from entering the country at Da Nang. Japan has also imposed a ban on travelers from Daegu or Cheongdo.
Also worrisome is forcible quarantine measures China's five provinces ― Shandong, Liaoning, Jilin, Heilongjiang and Fujian ― are imposing on Korean travelers. Municipal authorities in Weihai, Shandong Province, placed 163 passengers, including 19 Koreans, arriving from South Korea, under quarantine for 14 days.
The Chinese steps have triggered a backlash not only from Koreans but also the government here. Seoul has yet to impose a total entry ban on travelers from all of China. Instead, it has implemented a partial ban on people coming from Hubei Province, whose capital Wuhan is the epicenter of the novel coronavirus. The Moon Jae-in administration imposed the partial ban after considering Korea's ties with China. If it continues to strictly quarantine Korean travelers, China cannot avoid criticism for ignoring Seoul's efforts not to place an across-the-board ban on Chinese travelers.
On Wednesday, Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha expressed concerns to her Chinese counterpart Wang Yi over China's "excessive" controls on Korean travelers. During their phone conversation, Kang asked Wang to ensure that Beijing would refrain from placing undue restrictions on visiting Koreans. However, it is disappointing to see some Chinese media dismissing Kang's concerns, saying that disinfection is more important than diplomacy.
In many respects, the Moon Jae-in administration has revealed its inability to check the spread of the virus. It has also shown its diplomatic incompetence in protecting the rights and safety of Korean travelers abroad. It should humbly accept criticism that Seoul is too submissive to Beijing.
(END)