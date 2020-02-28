(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on Feb. 28)

The number of people confirmed infected with the Covid-19 coronavirus has exceeded 1,000. An infected man in his 70s died Thursday after being denied admission to a hospital due to a critical lack of beds in Daegu city, where the infections are concentrated. Over 400 people are in self-quarantine because the total of 1,013 hospital beds in the city cannot meet the demand. Such a deplorable situation is primarily due to the Moon Jae-in administration's weak reaction to the deadly outbreak despite medical experts' repeated warnings about the possibility of a rapid spread of the virus in local communities.