Today in Korean history
Feb. 29
1952 -- South Korea signs an aviation accord with China.
1976 -- Hyundai Motor Co. releases the country's first car, the Pony. Hyundai Motor, established in 1967, is now South Korea's biggest automaker.
1980 -- Construction of Seoul's Line 3 and 4 subway lines begins.
2000 -- Government poll shows most significant outcome of the sunshine policy toward North Korea is an expansion of inter-Korean exchanges.
2009 -- President Lee Myung-bak apologizes for the confusion caused by his nomination of scandal-ridden figures as Cabinet ministers.
2012 -- The United States and North Korea reach the so-called Leap Day deal under which Pyongyang agreed to put a moratorium on nuclear and ballistic missile tests in exchange for "nutritional" assistance.
