14:00 February 28, 2020

Feb. 29

1952 -- South Korea signs an aviation accord with China.

1976 -- Hyundai Motor Co. releases the country's first car, the Pony. Hyundai Motor, established in 1967, is now South Korea's biggest automaker.

1980 -- Construction of Seoul's Line 3 and 4 subway lines begins.

2000 -- Government poll shows most significant outcome of the sunshine policy toward North Korea is an expansion of inter-Korean exchanges.

2009 -- President Lee Myung-bak apologizes for the confusion caused by his nomination of scandal-ridden figures as Cabinet ministers.

2012 -- The United States and North Korea reach the so-called Leap Day deal under which Pyongyang agreed to put a moratorium on nuclear and ballistic missile tests in exchange for "nutritional" assistance.
