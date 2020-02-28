Blue Jays' Ryu Hyun-jin shrugs off extra-base hits in spring debut

The Twins, who fielded a lineup of mostly minor league prospects, opened the game with a double by Jack Cave and a single by Trevor Larnach against the reigning major league ERA champion. Ryu pitched out of the jam without giving up a run, but the damage came in the second inning. With one out, Zander Wiel turned on a high fastball and sent it over the batter's eye in straightaway center, a no-doubter of a home run that put the Twins up 1-0.