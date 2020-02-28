Industrial output grows 0.1 pct in January
08:18 February 28, 2020
SEOUL, Feb. 28 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's overall industrial output gained 0.1 percent in January from a month earlier, data showed Friday.
The data compiled by Statistics Korea showed the production in the mining, manufacturing, gas and electricity industries fell 1.3 percent from a month earlier, while that of the service sector moved up 0.4 percent.
From a year earlier, industrial output shed 0.5 percent, the data showed.
