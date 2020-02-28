Seoul stocks open sharply lower as coronavirus sell-off continues
SEOUL, Feb. 28 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks opened sharply lower on Friday as investors continued to offload risky assets amid the growing number of new coronavirus patients around the globe.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) nosedived 30.66 points, or 1.49 percent, to 2,024.23 in the first 15 minutes of trading.
Overnight, the U.S. financial market also experienced jitters over the spread of COVID-19 around the globe.
The U.S. Dow Jones Industrial Average sank 4.42 percent, and the tech-savvy Nasdaq composite plummeted 4.61 percent.
The total number of infections in South Korea approached nearly 1,800 late Thursday, increasing more than 500 from a day earlier. The number of deaths reached 13.
The country saw its first new coronavirus case in a Chinese woman from Wuhan, the epicenter of the virus outbreak, on Jan. 20.
Since raising the virus alert level to "red," the highest level, on Sunday, health authorities have focused on halting the spread of the virus in Daegu, the epicenter of the virus outbreak here, and North Gyeongsang Province.
Shares lost ground across the board.
Market kingpin Samsung Electronics decreased 1.25 percent, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix surrendered 1.08 percent. Battery maker Samsung SDI decreased 2.91 percent.
Top online portal operator Naver decreased 1.65 percent, and its smaller rival Kakao lost 1.68 percent.
Chemical shares also started lower, with leading LG Chem sliding 2.58 percent and top oil refiner SK Innovation plunging 3 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,213.80 won against the U.S. dollar, up 3.40 won from the previous session's close.
