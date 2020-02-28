USFK issues advance furlough notice to Korean employees amid little progress in defense cost talks
SEOUL, Feb. 28 (Yonhap) -- U.S. Forces Korea (USFK) has issued a 30-day advance notice of potential furlough to its South Korean employees, it said Friday, in an apparent move to further pressure Seoul over defense cost-sharing negotiations.
The notice came as South Korea and the United States have been engaged in talks over how much Seoul should pay for the upkeep of the 28,500-strong USFK under their cost-sharing deal, the Special Measures Agreement (SMA).
"Their loss will have an impact on readiness," USFK commander Gen. Robert Abrams said. "Unfortunately, without an agreed upon SMA, we must continue to prepare for a potential furlough."
Since September, the two countries have held six rounds of negotiations. But they have yet to reach a deal amid Washington's demand for a sharp increase in Seoul's financial contribution.
scaaet@yna.co.kr
(END)