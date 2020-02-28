Go to Contents
BTS cancels Seoul leg of new world tour in April over coronavirus

10:49 February 28, 2020

SEOUL, Feb. 28 (Yonhap) -- K-pop super band BTS on Friday canceled the inaugural Seoul leg of its new world tour set to kick off in April as its home country is struggling to contain mass outbreaks of the novel coronavirus.

The band's management agency broke the news through its mobile fan platform, Weverse.

"We regret to announce that the BTS 'Map of the Soul' Tour - Seoul Concert, originally scheduled to be held on April 11, 12, 18 and 19 at Olympic Stadium, has been canceled," Big Hit Entertainment announced.

This photo, provided by Big Hit Entertainment, shows BTS posing for a photo during a global news conference on its new album, "Map of the Soul: 7," at COEX in Seoul on Feb. 24, 2020. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

