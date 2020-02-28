Korea Electric Power remains in red in Q4
11:30 February 28, 2020
SEOUL, Feb. 28 (Yonhap) -- Korea Electric Power Corp. on Friday reported its fourth-quarter net loss of 1.29 trillion won (US$ 1.1 billion), remaining in the red compared with a year ago.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it continued to post an operating loss of 1.66 trillion won for the October-December period, compared with a loss of 788.5 billion won a year earlier. Revenue fell 2.1 percent to 14.86 trillion won.
※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
