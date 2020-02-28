Go to Contents
Korea Electric Power remains in red in 2019

11:31 February 28, 2020

SEOUL, Feb. 28 (Yonhap) -- Korea Electric Power Corp. on Friday reported its 2019 net loss of 2.22 trillion won (US$ 1.8 billion), remaining in the red compared with the previous year.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it continued to post an operating loss of 1.35 trillion won for the year, compared with a loss of 208 billion won a year earlier. Sales fell 2.5 percent to 59.09 trillion won.

※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
(END)

