Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #Hyundai Mipo

Hyundai Mipo bags 45.3 bln-won deal to build chemical tanker

11:44 February 28, 2020

SEOUL, Feb. 28 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Mipo Dockyard Co., a local shipbuilder, said Friday that it has received an order worth 45.3 billion won (US$37.2 million) to build a chemical tanker for an unidentified company in Asia.

The South Korean shipyard said it is set to deliver the vessel by the end of June next year.

Hyundai Mipo is a shipbuilding unit of Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering Co., the subholding company of Hyundai Heavy Industries Group.

Hyundai Mipo Dockyard Co. in Ulsan (Yonhap)

entropy@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK