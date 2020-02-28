Hyundai Mipo bags 45.3 bln-won deal to build chemical tanker
SEOUL, Feb. 28 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Mipo Dockyard Co., a local shipbuilder, said Friday that it has received an order worth 45.3 billion won (US$37.2 million) to build a chemical tanker for an unidentified company in Asia.
The South Korean shipyard said it is set to deliver the vessel by the end of June next year.
Hyundai Mipo is a shipbuilding unit of Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering Co., the subholding company of Hyundai Heavy Industries Group.
