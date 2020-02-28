Hyundai Motor halts plant following coronavirus case
SEOUL, Feb. 28 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Motor Co., South Korea's biggest carmaker by sales, said Friday it has halted operations at one of its domestic plants after an employee there was diagnosed with the new coronavirus.
Hyundai Motor immediately brought work at the No. 2 plant in the southeastern port city of Ulsan to a halt, and it is in an emergency meeting with its union to discuss follow-up measures, according to the company and the union.
The confirmation of COVID-19 case is expected to deal a further blow to the carmaker, which is already suffering from a shortage of parts from China due to the outbreak there.
The automakers produces sport utility vehicles such as Palisade at the assembly line.
South Korea reported 256 new coronavirus cases on Friday, bringing the total number of infected to 2,022.
