Summary of domestic news in North Korea this week
SEOUL, Feb. 28 (Yonhap) -- The following is a summary of domestic news in North Korea this week.
------------
N. Korea tightens quarantine inspection on imported materials amid virus concerns
SEOUL, Feb. 23 (Yonhap) -- North Korea has tightened its customs-related quarantine measures amid the cross-border proliferation of the new coronavirus that originated from China, its top trading partner, according to Pyongyang's state newspaper.
All goods arriving at North Korea's ports or passing through border bridges should be kept at isolated areas for 10 days without exception, fully disinfected and then delivered in accordance with relevant procedures, the Rodong Sinmun, the official newspaper of the North's ruling party, said in a report.
All materials and packaging containers should be disinfected from top to bottom, it added, citing a study on the COVID-19 virus that shows its high survival rates.
------------
N. Korea quarantines about 380 foreigners as part of preventive efforts against virus
SEOUL, Feb. 24 (Yonhap) -- North Korean state media reported Monday that Pyongyang has quarantined about 380 foreigners as part of efforts to prevent the new coronavirus from breaking out in the country.
North Korea has not reported any case of COVID-19 infection since the flu-like illness was first identified in the central Chinese city of Wuhan in late December, but it has taken various preventive measures against the virus to block its outbreak on its soil.
"(We) have quarantined some 380 foreigners so far across the country, while intensifying isolation, medical monitoring and testing measures on those who have returned from overseas travel, those who have contacted them and those showing abnormal symptoms," according to the Korean Central Broadcasting Station.
------------
N. Korea boasts of progress in developing new sanitary masks and soaps to prevent coronavirus
SEOUL, Feb. 24 (Yonhap) -- North Korean media outlets boasted that the country has made progress in developing special sanitary masks and sanitizer soaps, emphasizing its efforts to prevent the new coronavirus using its own resources.
North Korea has not reported any cases of COVID-19 infection since it first broke out in the central Chinese city of Wuhan in late December, but it has taken various precautionary measures against the virus to prevent its outbreak.
Meari, one of the North's propaganda websites, pointed out that a research center affiliated with the country's health ministry is currently developing sanitary masks to overcome the deadly virus.
------------
N. Korean paper discourages public gatherings to prevent coronavirus outbreak
SEOUL, Feb. 25 (Yonhap) -- North Korea's official newspaper on Tuesday called for people not to gather in public as Pyongyang makes all-out efforts to prevent the new coronavirus from breaking out on its soil.
North Korea has not confirmed any cases of the COVID-19 infections, but it has beefed up preventive efforts such as tightened border controls and quarantine for people from China, the country worst hit by the virus.
"At a time when the whole country is constantly on edge, it should be strictly prohibited for a large number of people to gather in public areas including restaurants," the Rodong Sinmun, the official newspaper of the North's ruling party, said.
------------
N.K. paper rejects foreign aid amid stalled nuclear talks
SEOUL, Feb. 25 (Yonhap) -- North Korea's state media on Tuesday called for independence from outside help, saying that having illusions about aid from "imperialists" like the United States would lead to "self-destruction."
Minju Choson, the North's Cabinet newspaper, made the appeal as Pyongyang braces for a protracted battle against crippling international sanctions amid stalled denuclearization talks with the U.S.
"Imperialists are trying to constrain and subjugate other countries' economic growth by controlling the thread of life on their economy and interests through assistance," the paper said in an article.
------------
N.K. paper demands 'absolute obedience' to state guidance against coronavirus
SEOUL, Feb. 26 (Yonhap) -- North Korea's official newspaper on Wednesday called for "absolute obedience" to state guidance and "belt-tightening" amid nationwide efforts to prevent the outbreak of the new coronavirus.
North Korea has not reported any COVID-19 infection, but its media outlets have almost daily made a pitch for stepped-up preventive efforts against the virus.
"We should bear in mind that any moment of complacency could result in irreversible catastrophic consequences and should maintain a high state of alert," the Rodong Sinmun, the official newspaper of the North's ruling party, said in an article.
------------
N.K. requires border-crossing vehicles to prove they're rat-free amid coronavirus fears
SEOUL, Feb. 27 (Yonhap) -- North Korea has postponed the opening of kindergartens and schools over coronavirus concerns and is even requiring vehicles crossing into the country to prove they are free of rats amid fears the animal could carry the virus, state media reported Thursday.
The moves are the latest in a series of preventive measures the communist nation has taken against COVID-19, which originated in neighboring China and has been spreading fast to many countries, including South Korea.
"Anti-infectious disease education and quarantine work is strongly under way from child care centers and kindergartens to colleges," the Korean Central Broadcasting Station, the North's radio broadcaster, reported. "Vacation for students has been extended to block the spread (of the coronavirus)."
------------
N. Korea to maintain border shutdown until development of coronavirus treatment: senior official
SEOUL, Feb. 27 (Yonhap) -- North Korea will keep its borders closed until effective diagnosis and treatment measures against the new coronavirus are available, a vice minister of the country's health ministry said Thursday.
North Korea has imposed restrictions on cross-border travel since late last month as part of stepped-up preventive efforts against COVID-19 that originated in neighboring China and has been spreading to many countries, including South Korea.
"No foreigners have been allowed to enter (the country) through entry points at the border, along with sea ports and airports,"
------------
N.K. arranging special flight to Vladivostok amid border closure over coronavirus: report
SEOUL, Feb. 27 (Yonhap) -- North Korea is organizing a special flight from Pyongyang to Russia's Far Eastern city of Vladivostok for foreigners wishing to leave the country after Pyongyang cut off all international transportation links over coronavirus concerns, a news report said Thursday.
A European diplomat stationed in Pyongyang was quoted by Russia's Tass news agency as saying that the North's government sent a notice about the flight with a warning that those who leave the country will not be able to return before all anti-coronavirus measures are lifted.
The exact date of the flight is unknown, according to the report.
(END)