Police toughen crackdown on mask hoarding amid virus crisis
SEOUL, Feb. 28 (Yonhap) -- South Korean police began operating special teams across the country to crack down on illegal hoarding of protective masks amid the fast spread of the coronavirus, authorities said Friday.
The COVID-19 outbreak, which infected 2,022 people and killed 13 in the country as of Friday, caused severe shortages and price hikes of facial masks. To ensure a stable supply, the government began to distribute the products through public outlets this week.
The National Police Agency (NPA) said 18 local police agencies and 255 police stations are running special teams to curb acts of disturbing markets, including misappropriation, hoarding and illegal resale of masks.
"The operation is aimed at ensuring the mask supplies from manufacturers and distributors are properly delivered to the public," the agency said.
Since Feb. 5, the NPA has investigated such crimes jointly with government bodies, including the Food and Drug Safety Ministry, the National Tax Service and the Fair Trade Commission.
Two chiefs of mask distribution companies have been transferred to the prosecution for allegedly stockpiling more than 40,000 items to sell at higher prices. Twelve similar cases are also under investigation, the agency said.
Police have also arrested five people for allegedly defrauding people seeking to buy masks online.
"We will sternly punish acts of trying to profit from this national crisis," the NPA said.
Illegal hoarders of face masks can face a prison sentence of up to two years or a maximum fine of 50 million won (US$41,117).
(END)