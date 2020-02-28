BTS' Suga, Bong Joon-ho join rush of celebrities donating for coronavirus fight
SEOUL, Feb. 28 (Yonhap) -- A rush of South Korean celebrities are joining hands to donate funds or relief goods to the country's fight against COVID-19 outbreaks, including Suga of K-pop boy band BTS and Bong Joon-ho, director of the Oscar-winning "Parasite."
On Friday, BTS' rapper Suga donated 100 million won (US$82,297) to the Hope Bridge Korea Diaster Relief Association, according to the association.
It said Suga made the donation with good will to help his native city of Daegu fight and rebuild from mass coronavirus outbreaks in the city.
Also on Thursday, director Bong chipped in another 100 million won to the same association to assist efforts to contain the virus outbreaks. The organization it will use the fund to purchase and distribute protective face masks and hand sanitizers to the needy.
As of Friday morning, South Korea's coronavirus infections reached 2,022 as 505 new cases were reported on Thursday. The death toll was at 13.
A whirlwind of other celebrities followed suit, with star actress Son Ye-jin, who was also born and raised in Daegu, donating 100 million won to the Community Chest of Korea's Daegu branch on Wednesday.
Popular female solo singer IU also contributed 100 million won to the South Korean nongovernmental association Good Neighbors and donated 3,000 anti-contamination suits to the Korean Medical Association.
Hallyu stars Lee Seung-gi, Gong Yoo and Song Joong-ki also contributed 100 million won to Good Neighbors, the Community Chest of Korea and the Hope Bridge Association of the National Disaster Relief, respectively.
Actress Kim Hye-soo and actor Jung Woo-sung each donated 100 million won to the Hope Bridge Association of the National Disaster Relief and the Community Chest of Korea, respectively.
Young female celebrities also joined in, with girl group members-turned-actresses Bae Suzy and Hyeri each donating 100 million won to Good Neighbors and Save the Children, respectively.
