Seoul shares to trade bearish amid coronavirus fears
SEOUL, Feb. 29 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks are expected to trade weaker next week due to growing concerns over the economic fallout from the global spread of the new coronavirus, analysts said Saturday.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed at 1,987.01 on Friday, plunging 8.12 percent from a week earlier.
It marked the first time for the index to finish below the psychologically resistant 2,000-point level since September last year.
On Monday, the stock market plummeted nearly 4 percent to see its sharpest fall in 16 months as the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases here tripled over the weekend.
It rebounded in the following session as investors sought after bargains. The gain, however, was short-lived as investors braced for growing woes over the spread of the new coronavirus here.
The selling spree extended to Friday, with the main index dipping more than 3 percent after the number of infection cases hovered above 2,000.
Foreigners remained net sellers for five consecutive sessions this week.
They dumped a net 3.4 trillion won (US$2.84 billion) worth of local stocks, while retail investors bought a net 2.5 trillion won. Institutions purchased a net 686 billion won.
Next week, analysts said the market is expected to face further jitters from the COVID-19 spread.
The growing hope for economic stimulus measures by major economies, however, may lend some support to the market.
"Concerns over a global pandemic of the virus are looming as the number of new infections outside of China is outpacing that of the epicenter," Kim Byung-yeon, an analyst at NH Investment & Securities Co., said.
"The hope over economic stimulus measures from the U.S. and China may still support investors' sentiment," Kim added.
This week, technology firms and carmakers were among the major losers.
