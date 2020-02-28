Moon wins bipartisan commitment to anti-virus efforts including extra budget plan
SEOUL, Feb. 28 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in reached an agreement Friday with the chiefs of South Korea's four major political parties on bipartisan support for the country's fight against COVID-19, according to their joint statement.
Moon visited the National Assembly for a meeting with the leaders of the ruling and opposition parties, as his administration plans to submit a multibillion-dollar extra budget bill next week.
In the meeting, they agreed that the parliament and the government would focus national capabilities in a bipartisan manner to respond to the "grave situations," the statement read.
They agreed on the need for "bold and quick special measures," including the allocation of extra budgets to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus, to cope with related damages and reinvigorate the economy, it added.
