Saturday's weather forecast
09:46 February 29, 2020
SEOUL, Feb. 29 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Saturday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 12/04 Cloudy 0
Incheon 10/04 Cloudy 0
Suwon 12/03 Cloudy 0
Cheongju 13/03 Cloudy 10
Daejeon 14/02 Cloudy 10
Chuncheon 13/02 Cloudy 0
Gangneung 11/05 Sunny 20
Jeonju 14/03 Cloudy 10
Gwangju 16/05 Cloudy 10
Jeju 13/12 Rain 60
Daegu 14/02 Sunny 20
Busan 15/06 Sunny 20
