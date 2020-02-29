(LEAD) S. Korea's virus cases almost 3,000, outbreaks in Daegu account for 70 pct
SEOUL, Feb. 29 (Yonhap) -- South Korea reported a whopping 594 additional cases of the new coronavirus on Saturday, bringing the total infections here to 2,931 as the country intensified its anti-virus fight with a massive program of testing.
So far, 16 people have died in South Korea from the virus that emerged in China.
Of the 594 new cases, 476 are in Daegu, 300 kilometers southeast of Seoul, and 60 were reported in neighboring North Gyeongsang Province, according to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC).
The number of patients in Daegu, the epicenter of virus outbreak here, surpassed the 2,000 mark, accounting for more than 70 percent of the total cases in South Korea.
The sharp increase in confirmed virus cases in the country's fourth-largest city, which has a population of 2.5 million, came as authorities began intensive tests on followers of a religious sect there.
Other major provinces and cities have also reported some infections, with Seoul reporting an additional 12 cases.
Busan also saw 12 new cases, while Gyeonggi and South Gyeongsang provinces reported four and 10 more, respectively.
Since raising the virus alert level to "red," the highest level, on Sunday, health authorities have focused on halting the spread of the virus in Daegu, the epicenter of the virus outbreak here, and North Gyeongsang Province.
Many more confirmed virus cases are expected in the coming days as health authorities have begun testing more than 210,000 members of the Shincheonji church.
The Daegu city government said earlier the number of virus patients there may rise to 3,000, considering that the church accounts for roughly 80 percent of its confirmed cases.
As of Saturday morning, South Korea is carrying out tests on 29,154 people nationwide, while 53,608 people have tested negative in total.
The number of patients cured of the disease remained unchanged at 27.
South Korea confirmed its first new coronavirus case in a Chinese woman from Wuhan, the epicenter of the virus outbreak, on Jan. 20.
