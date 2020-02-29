Asiana flight turns back on rejected landing in Vietnam
SEOUL, Feb. 29 (Yonhap) -- A South Korean flight turned back while en route to Vietnam on Saturday after the Vietnamese authorities prevented it from landing in Hanoi.
The flight of Asiana Airlines Inc., the country's second-biggest carrier, arrived back at Incheon International Airport around two hours after departing for Hanoi at 10:30 a.m.
Asiana said it decided to return flight OZ729 when the Vietnamese authorities requested the plane land at Van Don International Airport, around 140 kilometers away from Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi.
The plane was carrying 40 passengers.
It was not immediately clear why the Vietnamese authorities made the request.
"While Vietnam has not provided us with a clear reason, we believe it is connected with the spread of the new coronavirus," an Asian Airlines official said.
colin@yna.co.kr
(END)