Pence: U.S. urges Americans not to travel to S. Korean regions most affected by coronavirus
04:14 March 01, 2020
WASHINGTON, Feb. 29 (Yonhap) -- U.S. Vice President Mike Pence said Saturday that all Americans are urged not to travel to areas in South Korea that have been most affected by the coronavirus.
Pence, who is overseeing the U.S. response to the coronavirus, made the announcement at a White House press briefing amid a surge in cases in Daegu and its neighboring North Gyeongsang Province.
"We are urging Americans to not travel to the areas in Italy, and the areas in South Korea, that are most affected by the coronavirus," the vice president said, speaking next to U.S. President Donald Trump.
