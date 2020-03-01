(LEAD) 45-day-old baby infected with new coronavirus in S. Korea: authorities
DAEGU, March 1 (Yonhap) -- A 45-day-old baby has been diagnosed with the novel coronavirus, health authorities here said Sunday, becoming the youngest patient in South Korea.
Health authorities said the baby boy, born on Jan. 15, 2020, tested positive for COVID-19 after their parents had contracted the virus.
According to the authorities, the baby's father first tested positive for the novel coronavirus last Thursday.
The baby and her mother have entered self-quarantine at their house in Gyeongsan, North Gyeongsang Province, after doctors said they are in good condition. Health authorities said they will transfer them to a hospital after monitoring their health situation.
