Full text of President Moon Jae-in's speech on 101st March 1 Independence Movement Day

Remembering each and every independence activist is to awaken our self-esteem and pride. It is also about overcoming difficulties and bolstering strength to usher in a brighter future. The government will honor the spirit and cause of our independence activists and continue to reciprocate by showing the highest respect. I hope that the repatriation of Gen. Hong Beom-do's remains will serve as an opportunity for us to contemplate the patriotism of our forefathers and realize the value of the nation's existence.

