S. Korea reports 1 more coronavirus fatality, death toll now at 18
SEOUL, March 1 (Yonhap) -- South Korea reported one more novel coronavirus-related death Sunday, bringing the country's death toll to 18.
The latest victim of COVID-19 virus was an 83-year-old man in the southeastern city of Daegu. He had underlying diseases, including suffering from a stroke and hypertension, according to Kwon Jun-wook, a Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) official, at a press briefing.
South Korea reported 376 additional cases of the new coronavirus Sunday morning, bringing the total number of infections here to 3,526.
Of the total, more than 70 percent of the cases are from Daegu, some 300 kilometers southeast of Seoul.
