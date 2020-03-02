(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on March 2)

Reduced global demand is particularly painful for the export-oriented Korean economy. According to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy, Sunday, South Korea's exports rebounded in February for the first time in 15 months to $41.2 billion, up 4.5 percent from $39.4 billion a year earlier. However, the recovery ia apparently going to be short-lived as the virus is expected to hit the global economy harder in the coming weeks. Early this year, the country's outbound shipments were forecast to grow 3 percent annually on eased trade tension between China and the U.S., but that target seems to be unfeasible now.