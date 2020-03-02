S. Korean Im Sung-jae captures 1st PGA Tour title
08:19 March 02, 2020
SEOUL, March 2 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's Im Sung-jae can finally call himself a PGA Tour winner.
Im won the Honda Classic at Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, on Sunday (local time), with a four-round total of six-under 274. He shot a four-under 66 in the final round to hold off Canadian Mackenzie Hughes by one stroke.
Im, the 2018-2019 PGA Tour Rookie of the Year, is the seventh South Korean to find the winner's circle on the tour.
