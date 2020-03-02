(LEAD) S. Korean Im Sung-jae captures 1st PGA Tour title

Im successfully navigated the "Bear Trap," a treacherous three-hole stretch from the 15th to 17th at the PGA National. At the par-3 15th, Im stuck his tee shot to about seven feet and made the putt for a birdie. He saved par despite putting his tee shot in a bunker at the par-4 16th. Another fine tee shot at the par-3 17th set up a birdie that put Im in the lead for good at six-under.

