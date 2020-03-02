Go to Contents
Cheong Wa Dae holds security ministers' meeting on N. Korea's projectile launch

14:01 March 02, 2020

SEOUL, March 2 (Yonhap) -- Cheong Wa Dae said it has convened an emergency meeting of security-related ministers Monday on North Korea's firing of unidentified projectiles.

The session started at 1:30 p.m. and was presided over by Chung Eui-yong, director of national security at the presidential office, according to Cheong Wa Dae spokesperson Kang Min-seok.

Earlier in the day, the North fired projectiles from Wonsan, an eastern coastal city, into the East Sea, the South's military said, adding that it is analyzing details such as the projectiles' type and flight distance.

It was the first time this year the South's armed forces had detected a major projectile launch by the North.

