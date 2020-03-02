Go to Contents
S. Korea appoints new consul generals for Los Angeles, Houston

16:31 March 02, 2020

SEOUL, March 2 (Yonhap) -- South Korea on Monday appointed new consul generals for Los Angeles and Houston in the United States in a springtime personnel reshuffle, Seoul's foreign ministry said.

The government appointed Park Kyung-jae, former president of Dongbang Culture University, as the new consul general for Los Angeles, while naming Ahn Myung-soo, former ambassador to Turkmenistan, as the Houston consul general.

Unlike ambassadorial posts, the appointment of a consul general does not require diplomatic consent from the host country.

