S. Korea appoints new consul generals for Los Angeles, Houston
16:31 March 02, 2020
SEOUL, March 2 (Yonhap) -- South Korea on Monday appointed new consul generals for Los Angeles and Houston in the United States in a springtime personnel reshuffle, Seoul's foreign ministry said.
The government appointed Park Kyung-jae, former president of Dongbang Culture University, as the new consul general for Los Angeles, while naming Ahn Myung-soo, former ambassador to Turkmenistan, as the Houston consul general.
Unlike ambassadorial posts, the appointment of a consul general does not require diplomatic consent from the host country.
sshluck@yna.co.kr
(END)
Keyword