Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #Pompeo

Pompeo: U.S. confident in S. Korea's efforts to fight coronavirus

23:38 March 02, 2020

By Lee Haye-ah

WASHINGTON, March 2 (Yonhap) -- U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Monday that Washington is confident in South Korea and Italy's efforts to fight the coronavirus.

Pompeo wrote the message on Twitter, two days after the State Department raised its travel advisory for Daegu -- the epicenter of the COVID-19 outbreak in South Korea -- to the highest level, urging Americans not to travel to the city. The rest of South Korea remains under the second-highest "Level 3," which advises Americans to reconsider travel to the country.

"We're confident in Italy and South Korea's efforts to combat the COVID-19 outbreak and grateful to our partners for their transparency and tireless work to administer care to those affected by the novel coronavirus," the secretary said.

South Korea has seen a continued rise in the number of confirmed cases, with 4,335 infections and 28 deaths as of Monday.

U.S. President Donald Trump said Sunday that people arriving in the U.S. "from certain designated high-risk countries or areas within those countries" will be screened both before leaving the country and when arriving.

This AFP file photo shows U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. (Yonhap)

hague@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK