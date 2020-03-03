Go to Contents
Recommended #US Treasury

U.S. sanctions 2 Chinese nationals linked to N.K. cyber group

01:51 March 03, 2020

WASHINGTON, March 2 (Yonhap) -- The U.S. Treasury Department on Monday sanctioned two Chinese nationals linked to a North Korean cyber group.

The department said on its website that it is designating the two individuals for having "materially assisted, sponsored, or provided financial, material, or technological support for, or goods or services to or in support of, a malicious cyber-enabled activity."

"The North Korean regime has continued its widespread campaign of extensive cyber-attacks on financial institutions to steal funds," Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said in a statement. "The United States will continue to protect the global financial system by holding accountable those who help North Korea engage in cyber-crime."

This file photo shows the U.S. Department of the Treasury in Washington. (Yonhap)

