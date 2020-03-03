Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #USFK

Pentagon sends extra medical personnel, gear to U.S. troops in S. Korea

02:59 March 03, 2020

By Lee Haye-ah

WASHINGTON, March 2 (Yonhap) -- The Pentagon has sent additional medical personnel and equipment to its troops in South Korea to help fight the coronavirus outbreak there, U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen. Mark Milley said Monday.

Milley said the personnel and supplies were sent at Secretary of Defense Mark Esper's direction and included masks, gloves and gowns.

"Priority distribution" is going to South Korea, he said at a joint press briefing with Esper.

U.S. Forces Korea has reported four COVID-19 infections, the latest in the spouse of an American soldier.

Esper said testing on the 28,500-strong forces is ongoing, "given the numbers there."

South Korea has seen a continued rise in the number of confirmed cases, with 4,335 infections and 28 deaths as of Monday.

This AFP photo shows U.S. Secretary of Defense Mark Esper (L) and Army Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, holding a press conference in the briefing room at the Pentagon in Washington on March 2, 2020. (Yonhap)

hague@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK