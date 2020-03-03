Pentagon sends extra medical personnel, gear to U.S. troops in S. Korea
By Lee Haye-ah
WASHINGTON, March 2 (Yonhap) -- The Pentagon has sent additional medical personnel and equipment to its troops in South Korea to help fight the coronavirus outbreak there, U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen. Mark Milley said Monday.
Milley said the personnel and supplies were sent at Secretary of Defense Mark Esper's direction and included masks, gloves and gowns.
"Priority distribution" is going to South Korea, he said at a joint press briefing with Esper.
U.S. Forces Korea has reported four COVID-19 infections, the latest in the spouse of an American soldier.
Esper said testing on the 28,500-strong forces is ongoing, "given the numbers there."
South Korea has seen a continued rise in the number of confirmed cases, with 4,335 infections and 28 deaths as of Monday.
