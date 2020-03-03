(EDITORIAL from Korea Herald on March 3)

The important thing is that the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention assess the situation precisely and make decisions before the virus does, with swift follow-up and execution by the government. The authorities must act proactively to the extent that they may err on the side of speed. Instead, the government waited until the virus spiraled out of control and patients died on standby for lack of sickbeds. It is doubtful whether it can contain COVID-19 at this rate.