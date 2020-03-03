BTS' 'ON' debuts at 4th on Billboard Hot 100 singles chart
SEOUL, March 3 (Yonhap) -- "ON," the lead track of BTS' new album, debuted at 4th on the Hot 100 singles chart this week, the highest rank for any BTS song, Billboard said Monday (U.S. time).
The lead track of "Map of the Soul: 7," landed on the Hot 100 four spots higher than "Boy With Luv," the main track of the band's previous album, "Map of the Soul: Persona," which peaked at 8th in April last year, according to the music magazine.
It is the strongest Hot 100 performance for a BTS single as well as for any song by a K-pop band.
The album, "7," debuted atop the Billboard 200 albums charts, BTS' fourth No. 1 on the chart.
