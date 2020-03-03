(LEAD) S. Korean airports begin coronavirus screenings on U.S.-bound travelers
By Lee Haye-ah
WASHINGTON, March 2 (Yonhap) -- U.S. Vice President Mike Pence said Monday that all airports in South Korea have begun coronavirus screenings on travelers taking direct flights to the United States.
Pence said the screenings began three hours ago and involve multiple temperature checks on the passengers before they board.
The vice president was providing an update on the U.S. response to the coronavirus outbreak at a White House press briefing.
Italy, another country hit hard by the virus, will also begin screenings within 12 hours, according to Pence.
The precautionary measure for South Korea comes after the country reported 4,335 infections and 28 deaths as of Monday.
