Korea's consumer prices up 1.1 pct on-year in Feb.

08:25 March 03, 2020

SEOUL, March 3 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's headline inflation rose 1.1 percent in February from a year earlier, the statistics agency said Tuesday.

The inflation rate in Asia's fourth-largest economy increased 1.5 percent in January, the highest in 14 months, Statistics Korea said.

Core inflation, which excludes agricultural and petroleum products, increased 0.9 percent from a year earlier.

Utility prices rose 1.6 percent on-year in February, while the prices of agricultural, livestock and fisheries products went up 0.3 percent, the data showed.

Last year, Korea's consumer prices climbed 0.4 percent on-year, the slowest growth since 1965.

entropy@yna.co.kr
