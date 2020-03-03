(LEAD) LS Cable wins 100 bln-won deal from Bahrain
(ATTN: UPDATES with background in 3rd para)
SEOUL, March 3 (Yonhap) -- LS Cable & System Ltd., South Korea's leading wire and cable manufacturer, said Tuesday that it has clinched an order worth 100 billion won (US$84 million) to build submarine cables in Bahrain.
Under the deal with Saudi Arabia's Al Gihaz, LS Cable said it will install the 25-kilometer-long undersea cables connecting Bahrain to its southeastern Hawar Islands by September 2021.
The submarine power grid is meant to send electricity from Bahrain to the Hawar Islands as the Gulf state is developing the archipelago as an eco-friendly tourist complex.
entropy@yna.co.kr
(END)