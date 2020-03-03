Coronavirus cases in Seoul near 100
SEOUL, March 3 (Yonhap) -- The number of new coronavirus cases in South Korea's capital rose to nearly 100 early Tuesday, according to government data.
COVID-19 infections in Seoul reached 98 as of midnight Tuesday, increasing from 91 the previous day, according to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC).
Of the total, 14 cases were linked to the Catholic University of Korea Eunpyeong St. Mary's Hospital in northwestern Seoul, where patients, hospital employees and patients' families have been affected, according to Monday data by the Seoul Metropolitan Government.
The KCDC data, meanwhile, showed that total infections in the country reached 4,812, spiking by 600 from the previous day.
