Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #coronavirus #COVID-19 #Seoul

Coronavirus cases in Seoul near 100

10:39 March 03, 2020

SEOUL, March 3 (Yonhap) -- The number of new coronavirus cases in South Korea's capital rose to nearly 100 early Tuesday, according to government data.

COVID-19 infections in Seoul reached 98 as of midnight Tuesday, increasing from 91 the previous day, according to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC).

This photo taken on March 2, 2020, shows a drive-thru clinic installed in front of Seoul Olympic Stadium in eastern Seoul. (Yonhap)

Of the total, 14 cases were linked to the Catholic University of Korea Eunpyeong St. Mary's Hospital in northwestern Seoul, where patients, hospital employees and patients' families have been affected, according to Monday data by the Seoul Metropolitan Government.

The KCDC data, meanwhile, showed that total infections in the country reached 4,812, spiking by 600 from the previous day.

mlee@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK