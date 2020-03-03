Go to Contents
Museum donates 10 mln won for Ethiopian veterans of Korean War

15:09 March 03, 2020

SEOUL, March 3 (Yonhap) -- The War Memorial of Korea, a museum commemorating the 1950-53 Korean War, said Tuesday it has donated 10 million won (US$8,400) to support the livelihoods of Ethiopian veterans who fought in the three-year conflict.

The museum held a ceremony earlier in the day to deliver the money to Seoul-based nongovernment organization World Together, which carries out aid activities in the African country.

Ethiopia was the only African country that dispatched ground forces to help South Korea during the war.

Among a total of 6,037 Ethiopian soldiers who fought in the war, 123 died in battles while another 536 were injured. Around 160 veterans were still alive as of last year.

This year marks the 70th anniversary of the outbreak of the war, which ended in a truce, not a peace treaty.

In this photo provided by the War Memorial of Korea, a ceremony is held in Seoul on March 3, 2020, to deliver a donation worth 10 million won (US$8,400) to nongovernment organization World Together for the Ethiopian veterans who fought in the 1950-53 Korean War. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE)(Yonhap)

