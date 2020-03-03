Six sailors wounded in grenade explosion on Navy vessel
BUSAN/SEOUL, March 3 (Yonhap) -- A grenade exploded on a Navy vessel during a maritime firing exercise off the southern coast on Tuesday, wounding six sailors, two of them seriously, the Navy said.
The explosion occurred on the patrol killer boat for unidentified reasons, the Navy said, adding that the injured have been sent to a nearby hospital.
Two were wounded seriously, though they remain conscious, while four others sustained light injuries, the Navy said.
"The Navy immediately halted all firing drills on and off shore, and is conducting an investigation into what caused the accident. We will then seek preventive measures," the military said.
