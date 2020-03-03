Go to Contents
(LEAD) Six sailors wounded in grenade explosion on Navy vessel

15:37 March 03, 2020

(ATTN: ADDS more details in 2nd para, photo)

BUSAN/SEOUL, March 3 (Yonhap) -- A grenade exploded on a Navy vessel during a maritime firing drill off the southern coast on Tuesday, wounding six sailors, two of them seriously, the Navy said.

The explosion occurred for unidentified reasons earlier in the day on the Chamsuri-class patrol killer boat affiliated with the Third Fleet headquartered in the southern city of Mokpo, the Navy said.

Two were wounded seriously, though the injuries are not life-threatening, while four others sustained light wounds, the Navy said. All have been sent to nearby hospitals, it said.

"The Navy immediately halted all firing drills on and off shore, and is conducting an investigation into what caused the accident. We will then seek preventive measures," the military said.

This file photo shows the main gate of the Fleet Command in the southern city of Busan. (Yonhap)

graceoh@yna.co.kr
(END)

