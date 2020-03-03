Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #Samsung #coronavirus

(LEAD) Samsung heir visits virus-hit plant in S. Korea

16:17 March 03, 2020

(ATTN: FIXES info at bottom)

SEOUL, March 3 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman Lee Jae-yong visited one of the company's South Korean plants affected by the new coronavirus on Tuesday and encouraged employees there to overcome the crisis.

Lee, the heir apparent of Samsung Group, South Korea's top conglomerate, inspected Samsung Electronics' smartphone plant in the southeastern city of Gumi and spoke with production line workers there.

"I want to thank all people here who are doing their jobs on the front line despite a difficult situation," Lee said. "The company will do its best to protect your health and safety."

Samsung has so far reported four virus-infected workers at its production sites in Gumi, North Gyeongsang Province, only about 50 kilometers north of Daegu, where more than 70 percent of the country's novel coronavirus infections have been reported.

The world's largest smartphone maker had to shut down its Gumi smartphone production line for days recently after its workers tested positive for COVID-19.

Samsung also reported a virus-infected worker at its foundry factory in Yongin, south of Seoul, last week, but said it has not affected its chip production.

Samsung said Lee will not put himself into self-quarantine after his visit to Gumi, citing that the plant had completed disinfection work and that he had not met with any employees who are suspected of having contracted the virus.

In this photo provided by Samsung Electronics Co., Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman Lee Jae-yong (3rd from R) watches an employee working at the company's factory in Gumi, North Gyeongsang Province, on March 3, 2020. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

kdon@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK