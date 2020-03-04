Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, March 4 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on March 4.
Korean-language dailies
-- "Monthly income tumbles to 200,000 won after coronavirus" (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Shadow of 'all-out' effort against coronavirus, elderly citizen died alone (Kookmin Daily)
-- Need for intensive care for vulnerable elderly people suffering from underlying diseases (Donga llbo)
-- Experts call for change of policy to financially support people as they face threat to livelihoods (Seoul Shinmun)
-- "Stay at home for 2 weeks," everyday quarantine measures are "real vaccine" (Segye Times)
-- N.K. leader's sister slams Cheong Wa Dae for expressing concern over projectile launches (Chosun Ilbo)
-- 61 pct of "middle-of-the-road voters" says coronavirus will affect decision in April elections (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Those who fail to halt everyday life for livelihood (Hankyoreh)
-- Few policy measures available on mask supply, hospital beds amid over 5,000 confirmed coronavirus patients (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Gov't recommends reuse of masks in face of mask shortage (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Due to coronavirus, 10 major groups modify business plans (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Moon apologizes for continuing face mask shortage (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Korea tops 5,000 virus infections in 43 days since start of outbreak (Korea Herald)
-- Number of virus infections over 5,000 (Korea Times)
