(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on March 4)

On Monday, Daegu Mayor Kwon Young-jin asked President Moon to issue an emergency order. The opposition United Future Party and the Korean Medical Association joined the chorus by calling for an immediate invocation of the law that allows a head of state to secure enough medical facilities and manpower to cope with a national emergency. On Tuesday, Moon declared a "war" against Covid-19 and ordered all government organizations to tackle the crisis on a 24-hour basis. (China declared a war against the virus in January.) Moon must take all possible actions allowed by the law before it's too late.