Trump says looking closely at S. Korea for possible travel restriction
WASHINGTON, March 3 (Yonhap) -- U.S. President Donald Trump said Tuesday that Washington is looking closely at the coronavirus outbreak in South Korea and will decide "at the right time" whether to impose travel restrictions.
Trump was asked by a reporter if he is considering cutting off travel to and from South Korea and Italy, two countries hit hard by the disease.
"We're watching Italy very closely, South Korea very closely, even Japan very closely," the president said at the White House before departing for a roundtable briefing on the coronavirus response.
"And we'll make the right determination at the right time. We've cut it off, as you know, with numerous other countries," he said, apparently alluding to the U.S. travel restrictions on China and Iran.
Trump indicated he was not considering travel restrictions on other countries.
"They are the hot spots right now," he said.
