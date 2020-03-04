Go to Contents
26 injured in Lotte Chemical plant fire

08:35 March 04, 2020

SEOSAN, South Korea, March 4 (Yonhap) -- At least 26 company employees and residents in the southern city of Seosan were injured Wednesday following an explosion at Lotte Chemical Corp.'s plant here.

The fire broke out following an explosion at 2:59 a.m. at the Lotte affiliate's plant in South Chungcheong Province, according to fire officials. No death has been reported so far.

The fire was mostly put out by 5:12 a.m., after 240 fire fighters and 38 vehicles were mobilized in a major fire response.

Police suspect the explosion occurred at the plant's naphta cracking center, which dissolves naphta to produce various chemical products.

Lotte Chemical has suspended seven of its 10 facilities at the plant and plans to hold a briefing on the accident at 8:30 a.m.

This photo, provided by a reader, shows a fire at Lotte Chemical Corp.'s plant in Seosan, South Chungcheong Province, on March 4, 2020. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)


