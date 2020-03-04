Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #stocks

Seoul stocks open higher despite Wall Street losses

09:37 March 04, 2020

SEOUL, March 4 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks opened higher Wednesday, bucking overnight losses on Wall Street.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 17.38 points, or 0.86 percent, to 2,031.53 in the first 16 minutes of trading.

The U.S. stock market closed lower despite a surprise rate cut by the Federal Reserve.

The Fed slashed interest rates by half a percentage point in an apparent move to mitigate the economic fallout from the coronavirus outbreak.

In Seoul, however, large caps had a solid start.

Market bellwether Samsung Electronics rose 1.08 percent, while No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix remained flat.

Leading automaker Hyundai Motor gained 0.89 percent, while auto parts maker Hyundai Mobis advanced 1.47 percent.

The local currency was trading at 1,186.95 won against the U.S. dollar, up 8.25 won from the previous session's close.

entropy@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK