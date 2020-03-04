N. Korean media accuses S. Korean movies, dramas of anti-republic fabrication
SEOUL, March 4 (Yonhap) -- North Korean state media on Wednesday slammed South Korean movies and dramas for engaging in "anti-republic" propaganda with fakes and fabrication about the communist state.
Uriminzokkiri did not specify its targets for criticism, but they might include such recent hits as TV drama "Crash Landing On You" and blockbuster movie "Ashfall."
"Crash Landing On You" is a love story between a daughter of a South Korean business tycoon and a North Korean solider. It paints North Korea as a poor and economically backward country.
"Ashfall" features two South and North Korean military officers' efforts to prevent a massive eruption of Mount Paekdu on the North's northern tip. It frequently shows severely devastated North Korean villages.
"Recently, the South Korean authorities and movie producers are bent on strategic propaganda by circulating anti-republic movies and TV dramas full of fakes and fabrication," the website said in a commentary.
"We cannot hide our shock to see South Korean authorities' circulation and praise of such disgusting anti-North Korea and confrontational movies aimed at passing the buck for the destruction of peace on the Korean Peninsula after spoiling inter-Korean relations through pro-U.S. submission and reckless behavior of military confrontation," it added.
The propaganda website also noted that related makers and those who distribute such content would "pay the cost" for "completely" fabricating facts about the North and hurting the minds of their compatriots.
