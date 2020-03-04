Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #house fire

(2nd LD) Three children dead in house fire

23:32 March 04, 2020

(ATTN: ADDS more info in paras 3-4, 6; CHANGES photo)

SEOUL, March 4 (Yonhap) -- Three children were killed in a house fire in Seoul on Wednesday, police and fire fighters said.

The fire occurred on the third floor of a commercial-residential building in Godeok-dong, southeastern Seoul, at around 3 p.m., they said.

The fire was extinguished about 20 minutes later, but three children -- a four-year-old boy, four-year-old girl and seven-year-old girl -- were found with third-degree burns.

Rescue authorities performed CPR and took them to a nearby hospital where they were pronounced dead.

The authorities said the children were visiting their grandmother's home, but apparently there were no adults present when the fire broke out.

The authorities said an investigation is under way to determine the exact cause of the accident, and that the fire may have been started by an electric heater in the home.

Police tape is affixed to a door at a residential building in Seoul after a fire killed three children on March 4, 2020. (Yonhap)

ycm@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK